Winless Steve Bruce has no regrets over West Brom hot-seat

The Baggies have taken just one point from four matches since Bruce replaced Valerien Ismael earlier this month and it will need a rapid reversal in fortunes for them to make the play-offs.

But Bruce, who signed an 18-month deal at The Hawthorns, is remaining positive and reckons one result could be enough to turn things around.

He said: “When I got the phone call off (Albion chief executive) Ron (Gourlay), the critical part was did I want to do it? Did I have the enthusiasm for it? And the answer was yes. I don’t regret it.

“The club have made me very welcome, so have the supporters. I’m determined to turn it around and see if we can make a fist of it and see if we can get moving, because I do believe if we can win a couple of games, I’m still convinced we can be there or thereabouts.”

Albion’s slide predates Bruce’s arrival and they have won only once in their last 11 league matches.

The boss found cause for encouragement in the first half performance of Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat Middlesbrough. Albion took the lead when Jayson Molumby scored their first goal in six games.

Bruce said “We have to repeat that (performance). The games I’ve watched before I walked through the door, there was never one where there seemed to be a complete 90-minute display.