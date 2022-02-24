Goals galore in surviving two Salop Leisure League fixtures

Salop Leisure League

Shrewsbury Juniors, who have three games in hand, kept up their pursuit of Premier Division leaders Hodnet by putting bottom side Wem Town to the sword.

Ryan Mansel and Callum Routley each bagged a brace in the 8-0 triumph at Shrewsbury Sports Village. James Jehu, William Rogers, Aaron Williams and Jordan Davies also netted, while Dominik Kulak was sent off late on for Wem.

Hodnet do not have a game this weekend, so Shrewsbury Juniors could close the gap at the top to four points with victory at Shawbury United Under-23s.

There were even more goals for Division One leaders Madeley Sports. They opened up a four-point gap over second-placed Broseley after thrashing St Martins Reserves 10-1 on the road.

Jon Houlston and Nathan Taylor each bagged themselves a hat-trick, while Mark Pritchard added a double.

Jayme Duncan-Emery and Ryan Edwards were also on target for Madeley, while Robert Weir scored St Martins’ goal.

Saturday’s fixtures

Premier Division: Dawley Town v Prees United, Gobowen Celtic v Shrewsbury Up & Comers, Morda United v Newport Town, Shawbury United Under-23s v Shrewsbury Juniors, Wrockwardine Wood v Church Stretton Town.