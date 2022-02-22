Notification Settings

Steven Gerrard hungry for more from Aston Villa's Leon Bailey

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Villa boss Steven Gerrard is hungry for more from Leon Bailey as the winger looks to finally get up to speed in the Premier League.

Aston Villa's Leon Bailey

Bailey has endured a frustrating, injury-punctuated campaign since joining in a £25million deal from Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

The Jamaica international has come off the bench in defeats against Newcastle and Watford following more than two months out with a muscle problem. Gerrard believes, when fully fit, he can provide another dimension to Villa’s attack.

He said: “Everyone is waiting for him. The owners, the board, the staff, the players. We’re all waiting for Leon to really burst onto the scene, stay healthy and find his best level. We’ve signed a talent who has produced at his previous clubs and he’s shown flashes.

“Leon’s focus has to be on staying fit, getting himself in the best physical condition and allowing his talent to flourish. He’s a fantastic player and we need to see more of it.”

Matt Maher

