Steve Bruce believes West Brom can resurrect their season

West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce

The Baggies head to the north-east eager for a result to halt a run of five defeats in seven matches which has left them sitting 11th in the Championship table.

That includes a haul of just one point from Bruce’s first three games in charge since replacing Valerien Ismael.

But the experienced boss, who has been promoted from the second tier four times, reckons it is all still to play for if Albion can rediscover their stride.

He said: “If we can stay in there and one or two get back fit, I am still quietly confident that we can get where we want to be.

“There is nothing like a bit of momentum especially if you hit it at the right time. In this division it is so tight, you see the results and you see what happens.

“QPR were going great and suddenly they’ve dropped points. It’s the Championship but if you can hit a bit of momentum at the right time let’s hope we can go on a bit of a run when we need to.

“If you can get on a roll at the right time anything can happen. There is always one team that comes from nowhere. There are seven games in April. There is still a long way to go.”

Albion have failed to score in six of their last seven matches and visit a Middlesbrough team who have overtaken them in the standings over recent weeks.

Bruce remains bullish but concedes a play-off spot is now likely the height of his team’s ambitions.

He said: “It’s going to be very difficult to push for the top two.