Ludlow Town Colt's sponsor kit of primary school chasing Wembley dream

Ludlow Town Colts manager and PE coach Will Tisdale with team members, back row, Joshua Smart-Lynch, George Lynch, William Beasley and Finley Smart. Front, Riley Hughes, Oscar Crippin, Sabyan Hands and Lewis Sampson

Colts have put their name on the shirts of St Laurence Primary’s football team have been crowned EFL Kids Cup winners after running out winners of a tournament at Ludlow Stadium earlier this month.

The competition, organised by Shrewsbury Town, saw Ludlow-based St Laurence’s win through to the the national semi-finals to be played at Accrington Stanley next month, where they will represent the Shrews.

The winners of the divisional northern and southern finals will then qualify for the chance to play before the EFL Play-Off Final of the relevant division at Wembley in May. In a highlight of the Ludlow finals, St Laurence’s players found themselves 3-1 down against St. Giles at half-time but showed real tenacity to eventually win the game 4-3.

Colts club secretary Graham Gould said: “The club committee wanted to reward the boys by sponsoring them with a new football kit, so team manager Mark Tonkinson contacted the head who was delighted with the offer for us to sponsor a new kit.

“We handed the kit over on Tuesday at the school and the boys were over the moon to receive it. We wish the boys all the best in the semi-final and we really hope they progress to the final at Wembley.”