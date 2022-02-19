Notification Settings

Angry Steve Bruce labels West Brom defeat 'unacceptable'

By Jonny Drury

An angry Steve Bruce has told Albion's players he will not accept a performance like the one they put in at Luton.

Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on February 19, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The Baggies dismal run of form in the Championship continued after they were beaten 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

In what was an even first-half, Karlan Grant had two big chances to put Bruce's men ahead.

But Albion capitulated after Cameron Jerome opened the scoring shortly after the interval - with Allan Campbell going to make the win comfortable for the hosts.

"The one thing I won’t be doing is trying to b******t anyone," Bruce said.

"I won’t accept the second half from a team of mine.

"We need to instil that into them because I won’t accept the second half."

On the game overall, Bruce said: "I thought we should have been in front in the first half.

"But I have to say our reaction to conceding a goal was not enough.

"To say I’m disappointed with it is an understatement and I can only apologise to the people who followed us.

"As soon as we went a goal behind we didn’t do anything to redeem it.

"In the first-half, we had one or two big opportunities where we must score to give everybody a lift.

"But second-half, in particular, was not acceptable."

Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

