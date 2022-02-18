Aston Villa v Watford - Match preview

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates

Out of both cups – albeit not necessarily all their own fault due to VAR and refereeing calls in the FA Cup at Old Trafford and being decimated by Covid in the League Cup at Stamford Bridge – Villa’s Premier League campaign is looking like it could do with a reset.

The positivity running through the club following the appointment of Steven Gerrard as manager and recruitment of the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and Calum Chambers is still there.

However, it has taken a dent over the past week-and-a-half amid a series of games many fans were hoping would fire them towards the European places.

The last 10 days have seen the claret and blues surrender a 3-1 lead in a their breathless home clash with Leeds, a game in which they looked to tire badly in the second half. That was followed with a well-below-par performance on the road at Newcastle on Sunday.

Those results look likely to persuade Gerrard to make changes to his line-up tomorrow for the visit of Watford.

In truth, Villa could hardly ask for a better fixture to get their Premier League campaign back on track. The Hornets have lost nine and drawn twice since their last win – a 4-1 victory over Manchester United in November that spelt doom for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In that time, Watford have scored just seven times and conceded 23.

If Villa do look to freshen things up themselves, Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz look like two changes that could be made.

Watkins, though still a willing runner, cut a frustrated figure at St James’ Park. That may have changed had his headed goal stood instead of being ruled out by VAR for offside. Also in sharp focus is Douglas Luiz, whose display in a holding midfield role in the second half against Leeds and in defeat at Newcastle has been questioned.

While Danny Ings would be the obvious replacement up front, though a fit-again Leon Bailey could be another option. A midfield change presents another dilemma. Morgan Sanson was an unused substitute at Newcastle and the visit of Watford could afford Gerrard the opportunity to pair the Frenchman alongside John McGinn in the Villa engine room. Another option could be to hand youngster Tim Iroegbunam a chance, sitting in front of the back four, a move which could free McGinn to play a more advanced role tomorrow.

Iroegbunam, signed from Albion last summer after breaking into the first-team squad at The Hawthorns, was said by Gerrard to be ‘extremely close’ to a place in the Villa line-up.