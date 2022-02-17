Ally Robertson: West Brom have Andy Carroll - Let's use him!

I've been hugely impressed with our new centre-forward ever since he arrived last month.

His attitude is great. He holds the ball up really well. And he is absolutely fantastic in the air.

But while Carroll has impressed in his three games so far, those around him haven't – with the team not creating enough chances for him.

In many ways, that has been the story of our season.

I met Steve Bruce at the training ground last week – we have a mutual friend in Bryan Robson.

And I told him, as a team, we've done well until we have got to the final third – as soon as we there though we've had nothing.

He agreed that things simply haven't clicked up top. And the statistics prove it, we now haven't scored in seven of our last nine games.

The Blackburn match was another frustrating evening. The clean sheet was a big positive.

But to win the game we needed to get more bodies around Carroll and get more crosses into the box that he could attack.

Bruce acknowledged that afterwards and said he is now contemplating changing the 4-3-3 formation he has used in his two games so far.

Unfortunately for him, games are running out. But this is where we do have to be a bit patient.

Bruce's situation reminds me of when Johnny Giles was appointed manager.

He wanted to change the style of the team.

But it doesn't happen overnight and he needed about 12 games to get his ideas across and his system where he wanted it to be.

Bruce is in a similar spot but he needs to start getting results now.

The good thing with him, though, is that he has been there and done it at this level.

He knows the Championship inside out having won promotion from this level four times before.

But while it sounds obvious, he has to somehow find a way to win a game because – once he does – it'll give the players the confidence they need to kick on.

We haven't got bad footballers. But at the moment we are struggling for players who can create something and be game-changers.

That is all down to confidence. And you could see it against Blackburn.

When we got into dangerous areas, all our players wanted three or four touches of the ball. They were hesitant and weren't doing things as quickly as they should.

And that time allowed Blackburn to get back into their defensive shape.

Confident players move the ball quicker and this is where our problem is.

But the beauty of football is getting just one win can go on and transform an entire club.

One victory really does change everything.

It gives the players belief. It fills them with confidence. And it gets them looking forward with optimism again.

The Championship is a division of highs and lows.

Look at Blackburn for example, they are currently third in the table but they haven't won in their last four.

Teams in this league tend to go on runs and we are more than capable of winning four or five games on the spin.

I thought it was interesting that Bruce described the performance on Monday night as 'a small step in the right direction.'

I agree with that completely. Progress is being made.