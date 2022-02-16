The debrief: Wolves show class and fighting spirit

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker (centre) scores their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday February 13, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Tottenham. Photo credit should read: John Walton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.. Ruben Neves (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

When you think they’re on a downward slope or down and out, they come back fighting again.

Following the disappointing loss to Arsenal, Wolves’ Euorpean hopes were not over, but certainly took a blow.

Now, with a win over Spurs, they are well and truly alive. The conclusion? Do not count this team out just yet.

Deserving Dendoncker

Only last week, in a debrief following the FA Cup loss to Norwich, this writer discussed Dendoncker’s role and how he struggled, tactically, with the fixture.

So it is only fair that the midfielder gets another mention after putting in perhaps his best performance of the season so far.

He was energetic off the ball and pragmatic with it. He won duels, relieved pressure and also added an attack flavour. His goal came from a good interception and then good movement to follow the phase of the play into the box. There was some fortune with the ricochet, but Dendoncker anticipated the opportunity.

The midfielder impressed and made up for some recent poor showings, while exceeding his excellent performance against Brentford a few weeks ago.

Overall, Dendoncker needs to be more consistent but the Belgian should also not be the scapegoat for every bad Wolves performance.

Against Spurs he was superb and he deserves his plaudits.

Attacking flair

At different stages of the season one of the biggest concerns among supporters has been the lack of goals.

Between November 20 and January 3 all eight of Wolves’ fixtures finished 0-0 or 1-0.

They then went on a short spurt of goals before losing 1-0 to both Norwich and Arsenal in the last two games – in which they looked toothless in front of goal.

But on Sunday, Wolves were relentless and creative.

Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez linked up well together and effortlessly brought wing-backs Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo into the game, while the midfielders also supported.

Jimenez, in particular, was outstanding. He bullied the Spurs defence, held the ball up expertly and found space with ease.

The striker took his goal superbly and should have had another. A display of this magnitude proves that Jimenez is still just as important as ever to Wolves.

He has struggled in recent weeks, but it is certainly not time to write him off.

200 and counting for Neves

Following Conor Coady’s 300th game milestone against Norwich, Ruben Neves enjoyed his 200th match in gold and black against Spurs. Neves has been one of Wolves’ most consistent performers this season and, since October, has been wonderful.

But even he fell below his standards in the previous two games – perhaps he was just saving it for his 200th appearance.

Against Spurs he ran the show. Strong in the tackle, dogged in his tracking but exquisite in his passing – Neves strolled across the turf with ease.

A player of his quality is living proof of how quickly Wolves have progressed as a club, from League One in 2013 to entering the conversation for a Champions League place in 2022.