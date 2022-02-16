Matt Targett ‘surprise’ at Lucas Digne Aston Villa signing

Matt Targett

Targett made the switch to Newcastle in last month’s transfer window and said he was ‘surprised’ that Villa brought in a rival left-back ‘of that calibre’ when they signed Digne from Everton.

“It was a difficult decision because obviously I was pretty much the only left-back last season and I knew the club wanted to sign a left-back,” Targett said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“I was quite surprised when they signed someone like Lucas Digne .

“Obviously he was out there at the time and the club had to do what they had to do, but it was quite hard to take when they signed someone of that calibre, but if that’s where the club wants to go then I completely respect that.