Aston Villa's Matty Cash eager to put things right after Toon loss

A goal from Kieran Trippier saw Steven Gerrard’s side slump to a 1-0 loss at St James’ Park on Sunday.

It was the manner of the defeat, though, that left Gerrard and Villa’s fans furious – with the team off the pace throughout.

And Cash admits Villa now have to look themselves in the mirror to find out why they performed so poorly.

“It was very disappointing,” he said. “I thought first half we were really bad.

“Second half we came out and played a little bit better football, but we didn’t really do much.

“We’re really disappointed. It’s back to the drawing board and working hard this week to try and put things right next week.”

Villa are back in action when they host Roy Hodgson’s struggling Watford on Saturday.

Asked what he felt was missing from the performance on Tyneside, Cash replied: “I don’t know, really.

“We prepared the same, we prepared really well.

“It’s just tough to take, it’s obviously a tough place to come but we need to be better as a team.