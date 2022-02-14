West Brom boss addresses discipline issue with players

Steve Bruce (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies have picked up six red cards this season – with that record the worst in the Championship.

Their latest dismissal arrived last week when Jake Livermore was given his marching orders against Sheffield United – with the skipper now suspended for four matches.

Somewhat surprisingly, Bruce opted to appeal that red card.

But after the FA threw that appeal out, he has spoken to his players about the importance of not picking up needless cards.

“I’ve looked at all the red cards,” Bruce said.

“And I’ve had a conversation with the players to say: ‘look you are giving yourself a hell of a mountain to climb if you’re going to keep playing with 10 men.’

“We haven’t won one of those games when we have had a man sent off.

“Looking at the squad we’re not a particularly dirty squad. We are genuine.

“But we have got to make sure we are better – and we will be.

“With Jake the other day, back in my playing days it wouldn’t have been a foul.

“Personally, I think it was a yellow card.

“But things have changed. There is no such thing as a sliding tackle anymore. You can’t do it.

“Here is me who made a living out of bashing people around.

“That’s the way it was in our day.

“But things have changed and we have to adapt better than what we have.”

Livermore’s red card came from a challenge deep into Sheffield United’s half.

And Bruce admitted, in that area, it’s best to stay on your feet.

“My message to all of them is that you can’t put yourself in that position anymore,” the 61-year-old added.

“Jake likes to tackle, that’s his game.