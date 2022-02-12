West Brom's Conor Townsend: 'We are doing everything we can'

Conor Townsend of West Bromwich Albion is interviewed for TV / television after the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion at Bramall Lane on February 9, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies, who have lost their last three championship games, host promotion rivals Blackburn on Monday, writes Ollie Westbury.

That match will be Steve Bruce’s first as Albion boss at The Hawthorns. And the Baggies know they need to get a result – with the team having slipped to ninth in the table following their recent poor run.

“We’re working really hard to try and turn the tide because nobody is happy about the run we are on right now,” Townsend said.

“We have the players we just need to get that result.

“It’s still very tight in the top half of the league and we need to focus on winning games. We believe we can turn this around.”

Albion had played a 3-4-3 formation all season, but against Sheffield United they switched to a 4-3-3.

And the team looked comfortable in that system – before a red card to Jake Livermore dented their hopes of taking anything from the game.

Townsend said: “We went to a back four and I thought the lads took it on really well. We got it down and moved it well which is what the manager wanted us to do. We had the ball in midfield a lot more and even with 10 men we kept it well.”

If Albion are going to get back on track, they have to start scoring more goals – with the Baggies having found the net just twice in their last eight outings.

“We need to be clinical,” Townsend added. “It has been the same for a lot of the season.

“We create chances but we need to be more clinical and take them.”