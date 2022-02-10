Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard tips Jacob Ramsey for England

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

Ramsey’s quick fire brace took his goal tally to the season to five and he is now Villa’s joint top scorer in the Premier League this season, alongside Ollie Watkins.

Gerrard, who won 114 international caps, is reluctant to put too much pressure on the 20-year-old's shoulders.

But he believes it is “only a matter of time” before the Three Lions come calling.

He said: “I am sure everyone is going to be watching him and for me, I know the level of the England players and I’ve been around that set-up.

“I’ve got enough experience to know it’s only a matter of time before he’s on that stage, but let’s all be sensible and calm.

“I don’t want to make the headlines for him because he will make his own headlines with his football ability.

“He’s a top talent and I am loving every moment of working with him. He’s getting stronger and better each game because we’re giving him the platform to do that.”

Ramsey, who earned his first England under-21 cap last November, has now scored three goals in his last three matches for Villa.

The Bodymoor Heath academy product has gone from strength to strength in what is his first full season in the top flight.

Gerrard continued: “His performance and finishes on Wednesday night were wonderful. That is the type of midfielder we want. Someone who can run without the ball, who can carry the ball, who is dangerous and can create and score.

“He’s in a wonderful place and credit to him and everyone who has worked with him over the years.”

Villa are assessing Emi Buendia after the playmaker was forced off during the second half of Wednesday’s match. Gerrard’s men visit Newcastle on Sunday, where they will already be without defender Ezri Konsa following his red card for two bookable offences.

“It’s a knock, an impact injury,” said the boss. “He is very sore at the moment. But if he’s telling the truth I would rather have an impact injury than a muscle situation.

“I am hoping it will be days rather than weeks and hopefully we can get him ready for Sunday. He wanted to carry on and I admire that.