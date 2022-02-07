Notification Settings

John McGinn: Steven Gerrard can take Aston Villa to greater heights

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

John McGinn believes Steven Gerrard can help take his game to greater heights at Villa.

McGinn has been among the club’s most consistent performers this season but reckons there is more to come and believes Gerrard is the ideal boss to unlock his potential.

He said: “What we do have in common is we both play or played in midfield and we both want to win.

“It is an easy relationship from there. I am just trying to learn from him and Gary McAllister and trying to improve as a player. I still have a lot to learn and we are working closely together to try and get the best for the club and for myself.”

McGinn was on the mark as Villa continued preparations for the Premier League’s resumption with a 3-1 win over Norwegian outfit FK Molde on Saturday. Jacob Ramsey and Ollie Watkins also scored with Villa back in action when they host Leeds on Wednesday night.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

