Trezeguet named in Aston Villa Premier League squad

Aston Villa's Trezeguet

The attacker, who has helped his national side Egypt to the final of the African Cup on nations tomorrow, has been linked with a move to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

Although the transfer window shut at the end of January across Europe, it remains open until Tuesday in Turkey .

However, 27-year-old Trezeguet has been included in Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s updated squad, which has been lodged with the Premier League following a transfer window which has seen him bring in Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Robin Olsen and Calum Chambers.