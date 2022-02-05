Notification Settings

Trezeguet named in Aston Villa Premier League squad

By Russell YoullFootballPublished:

Villa winger Trezeguet has been included in their updated Premier League squad list despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club.

Aston Villa's Trezeguet
The attacker, who has helped his national side Egypt to the final of the African Cup on nations tomorrow, has been linked with a move to Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir.

Although the transfer window shut at the end of January across Europe, it remains open until Tuesday in Turkey .

However, 27-year-old Trezeguet has been included in Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s updated squad, which has been lodged with the Premier League following a transfer window which has seen him bring in Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne, Robin Olsen and Calum Chambers.

Trezeguet was a second-half substitute as Egypt beat hosts Cameron in the African Cup of Nations on Thursday night. They take on Senegal in the final tomorrow.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

