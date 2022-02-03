Steve Bruce confirmed as West Brom boss

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madjeski Stadium, Reading. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 15, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Reading. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The 61-year-old has been confirmed as the club's new manager after putting pen to paper on an 18-month contract at The Hawthorns.

Bruce left Newcastle in October – 13 days after their Saudi-led takeover and said at the time he may not return to management.

Now, though, just a day after the Baggies sacked Valerien Ismael, he has become only the second manager to have managed Birmingham, Villa and Albion along with Ron Saunders.

Ismael's departure also saw sweeping changes at the top of the club with controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai opting to replaced Xu Ke as chief executive with Ron Gourley taking his place.

And it was Gourley who pushed to hire Bruce – with the former Manchester United defender having guided Blues to promotion in 2002 and 2007 and Hull in 2013 and 2016.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to manage a club that has such great history and tradition," Bruce said.

"It is a club I obviously know well from my time in the Midlands, and I am already relishing the challenge of taking it forward.

“I did not envisage I would return to management this quickly, but once I got the phone call from Ron, I knew I could not resist the challenge of getting this club back to where they want to be.

“I am coming in with one aim and that is to get Albion to the Premier League.”

Welcoming our new Manager, Steve Bruce. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/PaKve5zJum — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) February 3, 2022

Bruce has brought Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew with him to be his assistants.

His son Alex has also joined the coaching staff and will work alongside club legend James Morrison and goalkeeping coach Gary Walsh in the backroom team.

“Steve is a highly-respected and experienced manager who has an impressive record of earning promotion to the Premier League," Gourlay said.

“His excellent man-management skills, tactical nous, and ability to hit the ground running were among the many reasons we decided he was the man to take us forward.

“Promotion remains our objective for this season, and we are confident that with Steve leading the club we have given ourselves every chance of achieving that goal.”