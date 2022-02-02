Next West Brom boss: Steve Bruce red-hot favourite

Steve Bruce

Albion sacked the Frenchman just seven months into a four-year contract following a poor run of results dating back to early December.

Baggies fans will desperate for the next manager to steady the ship with automatic promotion still not out of the question.

The former Newcastle boss is currently the 1/8 favourite to take over at the helm.

The 61-year-old has plenty of experience in the West Midlands having previously managed Aston Villa and Birmingham City.

Ex-Albion boss Slaven Bilic is currently second in the market at 9/1 with fans signing his name at recent games.

Enzo Meresca (11/1) is currently out of work having been dismissed by Parma.

The Italian was hired as manager of the Elite Development squad at Manchester City before returning to Italy.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is a 12/1 shot and is still well thought of during his reign at The Hawthorns.

Other names include Alex Neil (14/1) who is currently out of work after leaving Preston and former player and current Baggies coach James Morrison at 16/1

Next West Brom boss - Odds from SkyBet

Steve Bruce 1/8

Slaven Bilic 8/1

Enzo Maresca 11/1

Tony Mowbray 12/1

Alex Neil 14/1

John Terry 14/1

James Morrison 16/1

Neil Warnock 18/1

Mark Robins 20/1

Sam Allardyce 20/1

Steve Cooper 20/1

Wayne Rooney 20/1

Gary Rowett 22/1

Michael Appleton 22/1

Paul Cook 22/1

Paul Warne 22/1

Darren Ferguson 25/1

Darren Moore 25/1

Gareth Ainsworth 25/1

Lee Bowyer 25/1

Lee Johnson 25/1

Mick McCarthy 25/1

Roy Keane 25/1

Liam Manning 33/1

Sol Campbell 33/1

Nigel Adkins 40/1

Paul Ince 40/1