Aston Villa ready for friendly action

Steven Gerrard’s men will host the Scandinavian outfit in a behind-closed-doors encounter on Saturday ahead of their return to top-flight action against Leeds next Wednesday.
By then Villa will have gone two-and-a-half weeks without a competitive fixture and the boss has been keen to keep players on their toes, utilising the Premier League’s winter break as a mini pre-season.
Villa have already played one behind-closed-doors fixture – beating Brentford 2-1 at Villa Park on Tuesday. The club’s trio of South American stars – Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho and Argentine duo Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia – are due back in the UK before the weekend.