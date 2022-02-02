Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa ready for friendly action

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Villa are set to face Norwegian club FK Molde in a friendly as preparations for the resumption of the Premier League season ramp up.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard’s men will host the Scandinavian outfit in a behind-closed-doors encounter on Saturday ahead of their return to top-flight action against Leeds next Wednesday.

By then Villa will have gone two-and-a-half weeks without a competitive fixture and the boss has been keen to keep players on their toes, utilising the Premier League’s winter break as a mini pre-season.

Villa have already played one behind-closed-doors fixture – beating Brentford 2-1 at Villa Park on Tuesday. The club’s trio of South American stars – Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho and Argentine duo Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia – are due back in the UK before the weekend.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News