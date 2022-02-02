Aston Villa not giving up on Brighton's Yves Bissouma

Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma

The Mali international was among the club’s top targets but the Seagulls’ £50million asking price proved prohibitive.

Villa are now expected to revisit the situation in the next window when the 25-year-old will have only a year remaining on his contract.

Strengthening the club’s midfield will be a major priority in the summer. Boss Steven Gerrard had been keen to do during the January window but was reluctant to compromise on his top targets after talks over Juventus’ Rodrigo Bentancur failed to progress as hoped.

The next few months are set to be crucial in determining the future of one of the club’s current midfielder players, Brazil international Douglas Luiz.