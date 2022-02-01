Wesr Brom manager Valerian Ismael takes time out while future is up in the air

Valerian Ismael (Adam Fragley Getty Images)

A nightmare run of results has sparked angry calls from supporters for the Frenchman to be relieved of his duties.

It is believed Ismael’s future at the club is in serious jeopardy.

And the Baggies hierarchy has the benefit of time with the team not in action this weekend.

Ismael has often returned to Germany when there has been a break in the season to visit his wife and daughters.

And it is understood he returned to his family home after catching a flight immediately after Albion’s defeat at Millwall.

The boss is set to return any day now – with a meeting with the club’s top brass likely to be the first thing on his agenda when he returns.

Albion’s failure to address Ismael’s future one way or another added to what was an incredibly quiet deadline day at The Hawthorns.

Ismael said all along his priority for the window was a striker.

He got his number one target on the first day of the month following the arrival of American Daryl Dike.

And he then swooped to pick up Andy Carroll after Dike injured his hamstring on his full debut.

It is believed Ismael wanted another central midfielder but nothing materialised on deadline day.