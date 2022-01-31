Millwall 2 West Brom 0 - Player Ratings

Andy Carroll of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

David Button

In the team due to Sam Johnstone still being banished, the keeper made a really good block to stop Oliver Burke scoring in the second half.

Steady 6

Cedric Kipre

The centre-back has looked an accident waiting to happen in recent weeks – and he continued that form here with yet another erratic display.

Struggled 3

Kyle Bartley

As always, Bartley was a steady and calming presence in the back three – with the defender one of Albion’s better performers on the day.

Assured 6

Matt Clarke

Clarke is a good defender. But he will be hugely disappointed with Millwall’s second goal after being turned inside out by Benik Afobe.

Key error 4

Darnell Furlong

The wing-back sent in one really dangerous cross that someone should have gambled on. That moment side, Furlong showed endeavour but little quality.

Ineffective 5

Jake Livermore

The skipper played with energy and tenacity – with Livermore doing what he could to drag his team forward. Fans may be questioning the attitude and application of some players, but you could never accuse Livermore of lacking heart.

Tried 6

Alex Mowatt

Brilliant in the first few months of the season, Mowatt is really struggling to impact games at the minute.

Anonymous 4

Conor Townsend

Townsend, like Livermore, will always give his all. But his form has really dipped recently with the wing-back nowhere near as threatening as he was earlier in the campaign.

Quiet 5

Matt Phillips

Back out wide following his spell as a striker, Phillips sent in the cross that led to Andy Carroll’s early chance. But other than that he contributed very little.

Disappointing 4

Andy Carroll

On a day of disappointment, Carroll was at least one positive. The striker knitted Albion’s front three together well. He also was a threat in the air and on the ground.

Positive 6

Karlan Grant

Latched onto a poor back-pass only to fire over, Grant barely impacted the game that moment aside.

Underwhelming 6

Substitutes

Grady Diangana (for Phillips 59) 5; Callum Robinson (for Grant 59) 5.