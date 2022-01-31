Aston Villa's defensive midfielder chase will go to the wire

Steven Gerrard

The Uruguay international last week emerged as a target for boss Steven Gerrard but negotiations with the Serie A club failed to progress. Tottenham are now favourites for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Gerrard had been keen to add a midfielder to his squad this month but there is a strong possibility the club will now wait until the summer in order to land one of their preferred targets.

Brighton’s Yves Bissouma is also highly regarded but the Seagulls current £50million valuation has put off a number of suitors. The 25-year-old has only 18 months remaining on his contract and is likely to be pursued again in the next window.

Further arrivals before tonight’s deadline are likely to depend on outgoings.

Midfielder Douglas Luiz’s future has been the subject of speculation but Villa have so far received no firm offers.

Villa are content with the business done to this point. Playmaker Philippe Coutinho arrived in a high-profile loan move from Barcelona while Lucas Digne was signed from Everton for £25m. Goalkeeper Robin Olsen and defender Calum Chambers have added valuable depth.