Flares thrown and reports of seats ripped out in West Brom end during Millwall defeat

By Jonny Drury

Flares were thrown onto the pitch and seats were reportedly ripped out by a section of West Brom fans are emotions spilled over during a 2-0 defeat at The Den.

Mason Bennett of Millwall and Cedric Kipre of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on January 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Play was stopped on three occasions when flares were thrown from the away end - following chants aimed towards under pressure boss Valerian Ismael.

And then Baggies fans reported on social media that seats were also ripped out in the away end - as they watched their side slump to a second successive 2-0 defeat.

Gates were kept closed around the away and a heavy police presence guarded both sides of the away stand following full time.

Earlier in the season during the reverse fixture trouble broke out outside the ground near to the Millwall away end at The Hawthorns

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

