Flares thrown and reports of seats ripped out in West Brom end during Millwall defeat

Mason Bennett of Millwall and Cedric Kipre of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and West Bromwich Albion at The Den on January 29, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Play was stopped on three occasions when flares were thrown from the away end - following chants aimed towards under pressure boss Valerian Ismael.

And then Baggies fans reported on social media that seats were also ripped out in the away end - as they watched their side slump to a second successive 2-0 defeat.

Gates were kept closed around the away and a heavy police presence guarded both sides of the away stand following full time.