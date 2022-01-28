Nine out of ten West Brom fans want Valerien Ismael sacked

Valerien Ismael (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Frenchman has come under intense scrutiny following Wednesday’s disastrous defeat to Preston North End. The Baggies have won just three of their last 13 games and just one of their last seven.

But it was the manner the defeat to Preston that was particularly alarming, with Ismael’s men failing to do the basics and lacking any sort of passion or desire. That performance followed a falling out between the boss and goalkeeper Sam Johnstone earlier in the day that led to the England international being omitted from the squad.

Many fans had expected Ismael to lose his job yesterday with a poll on our website showing 90 per cent were in favour of his departure.

But the club confirmed the former Bayern Munich defender will be in attendance for today’s pre-Millwall press conference which is scheduled to take place at 11am.

Ismael was appointed in the summer on a four-year deal with the aim of implementing his philosophy and giving the club a new identity.

The boss has said on many occasions that will take time – with the Frenchman believed to feel he needs three or four transfer windows to get a squad truly in his mould.

Fans, though, are angry after the Preston performance and Albion’s performances in general this season – with thousands walking out the ground during the defeat to Ryan Lowe’s side.

The Express & Star understands the fall-out between Ismael and Johnstone took place after the boss told the England international he was going to stick with David Button for the Preston game.

Johnstone was available again having served a three-match suspension and as Albion’s number one expected a recall. But Ismael told him he wanted to reward Button for recent performances.