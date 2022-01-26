Aston Villa's Trezeguet could be offloaded

The winger, currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt, is attracting interest from Turkish club Basaksehir.
Only recently returned from a serious knee injury, Trezeguet has fallen down the pecking order at Villa due to the club’s heavy investment in attacking areas and could be allowed to leave on loan in order to get more playing time.
Villa’s primary focus remains on incomings and in particular striking a deal with Juventus for midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur. Their hopes are now though to rest on the Italian club being able recruit a replacement for the Uruguay international, who has emerged as boss Steven Gerrard’s top target.