Leon Bailey nearing Aston Villa return as Steven Gerrard plans tough training schedule for winter break

Leon Bailey. Villa winger Leon Bailey

Gerrard’s team do not return to action until they host Leeds on February 9 and the boss is eager to make the most of a valuable opportunity for fine tuning ahead of what promises to be a hectic Premier League run-in.

Bailey’s return will provide another boost. The £25million summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen, who has not featured since December 1 due to a muscle injury, is likely to be eased back in slowly but will provide Gerrard with another attacking outlet when fully up to speed.

The Villa boss explained: “Leon is not too far away and we are hoping to have him back in the next two weeks.

“The (winter) break will benefit Leon as he won’t miss many more games. Hopefully in two weeks’ time he is ready to train with the group.”

Villa, who were knocked out of the FA Cup earlier this month, had been hoping to reschedule a previously postponed Premier League fixture with either Burnley or Leeds for the weekend of February 4-5. Instead they will attempt to set up a behind-closed-doors friendly while there will be an increased focus on players’ strength and conditioning.

“We have been presented with an opportunity and we need to make the most of it,” explained Gerrard. “From a physical point of view the next two weeks are very important because we need to train hard.

“We also have a chance to have unlimited physical days when we can reset our identity in and out of possession. We will use it as a mini pre-season, which will hopefully benefit us for the remaining fixtures.

“Our plan is quite clear. We want to try and finish as strongly as we can. The next two weeks is really important in terms of the team and the group. Hopefully we become better because of it.”

Argentine duo Emi Martinez and Emi Buendia will be away from the club after being called up for World Cup qualifiers. January signing Philippe Coutinho is due to link up with Brazil.

Buendia continued his fine recent form by scoring the only goal in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Everton.