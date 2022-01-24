Former Shawbury youth Dylan Williams pens Chelsea deal

Dylan Williams of Derby County and Darnell Furlong of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 18-year-old left-back heads to Stamford Bridge from Derby County, having played eight times for Wayne Rooney’s side this season.

Williams played for Shawbury in the Shropshire Junior League before joining Wolves’ academy, and then Derby.

He said on his move to Chelsea via social media: “Wow. I am absolutely delighted to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Thank you so much for everything the staff and players have done at Derby County. I cannot wait to get started at Chelsea.”

Williams, whose signing is still to be officially confirmed by Chelsea, is expected to link up with their under-23s.

Derby chief Rooney said on the move on Friday: “We have agreed a fee with a Premier League club, still getting finalised as we speak, for Dylan Williams.

“It is one where I felt I couldn’t deny him the opportunity, so that is my decision, not an administrator’s decision.