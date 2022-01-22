Notification Settings

Aston Villa owners move closer to establishing new Las Vegas MLS side

By Russell YoullFootballPublished:

Villa owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have moved a step closer to founding a new football club in Las Vegas.

The billionaire duo have entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Major League Soccer over starting an expansion team which could begin playing next year.

Sawiris and Edens will now work with the MLS, focusing on market analysis and planning for a practice facility, corporate offices and stadium.

The pair, part of a group which last year trademarked the name Las Vegas Villains, said: “As one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment markets with a fast-growing and diverse community, Las Vegas is the ideal home for an MLS expansion team.

“This is an important step to build on our relationship with the MLS. We’re optimistic we’ll reach a final agreement soon to bring a world-class franchise and significant economic and cultural benefits to the greater Las Vegas community.”

Sawiris and Edens have overseen a dramatic reversal in Villa’s fortunes since first taking control of the club in July 2018, when it was on the brink of entering administration.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

