West Brom have to make sure Peterborough is a turning point

Daryl Dike could make his first West Brom start (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies welcome Darren Ferguson’s struggling side to The Hawthorns tomorrow having won just two of their last 10 games.

That run just isn’t good enough for a side harbouring hopes of winning automatic promotion.

And there is no doubt a large chunk of the fan base has lost confidence in Valerien Ismael.

The Frenchman can still turn things around.

But it has to start tomorrow – because another poor result will likely lead to a toxic atmosphere inside The Hawthorns.

Back in the 2019/20 season – when promotion was achieved under Slaven Bilic – Albion also endured a difficult spell from December through to January.

During that run, the Baggies won just two of nine games.

But they then took on a struggling Luton at The Hawthorns and won the game comfortably.

And that win gave them the lift they needed with Bilic’s men going on a run that saw them take 16 points from a possible 18.

Now Ismael’s side needs to do something similar.

The beauty of football is that everyone feels better after a win.

And there is no doubt Albion’s players need lifting and to get that boost of confidence that comes with a victory.

To get it, they simply have to improve in the final third.

All Albion’s problems this season stem from their attacking play.

The Baggies have the best defensive record in the division having conceded a measly 20 goals in their 26 games so far.

But it just isn’t clicking for them up top. It’s been well documented they have struggled for a goalscorer this season. But in their last few outings – and in particular at QPR last weekend – they have struggled to create chances.

That is because their final ball just hasn’t been good enough.

And that is something they have to improve tomorrow with Peterborough likely to sit deep in a low block and look to frustrate.

Of course, new recruit Daryl Dike is going to make a huge difference.

The £7million man really caught the eye when he was introduced from the bench at Loftus Road.

His touch is good. He is incredibly strong. Quick. And he has shown with Orlando City and Barnsley he knows where the net is.

Dike will hopefully bring goals and help knit Albion’s forward line together. But he can’t be expected to solve all their problems on his own, he needs those around him to lift their game.

Peterborough will be tough opponents tomorrow.

Ferguson was far from complimentary about Ismael when the Frenchman ran down the touchline to celebrate his team’s last-minute winner at London Road.

And Posh will head into the game wanting revenge for that day.