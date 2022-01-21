Emi Martinez pens long term Aston Villa contract

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (PA)

The Argentina international has agreed a deal through to 2027 in what is a huge boost for the club.

Martinez has established himself as one of the best keepers in the Premier League since joining from Arsenal for £20million in September 2020.

“When I signed for Villa I was massively ambitious,” he said. “The club opened the door for me and made me a better keeper. They are good people, ambitious as well with the owners.

“I think I can improve more here and wanted to commit my future here. It feels like home.

“I won a major tournament with Argentina not long ago. Every time I walk through the tunnel on a matchday I see the European Cup and the FA Cup.

“That is where I want to get to. I want to be in a Champions League final for Villa. I want to be at Wembley playing in finals. That is why I am committing five-and-a-half years to this club.

Martinez, who has kept 20 clean sheets in 58 appearances for the club, added: “I started a little bit late (as a goalkeeper) and I am not even in my prime yet. Villa opened the door for me when I was at Arsenal and wanted to leave.