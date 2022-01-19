Robin Olsen hoping to push Emi Martinez at Aston Villa

Robin Olsen

Olsen has been signed from Roma on loan for the rest of the season in the hope he can provide experienced back-up and competition to Martinez, the club’s established No.1.

The Sweden international was due to train with Villa’s goalkeeping department for the first time today after completing his move yesterday.

Olsen said: “Emi’s a really good goalkeeper and I think working with him will make me a better goalkeeper.

“The level of the sessions will be high. Hopefully we can push each other to be better.

“I will take it day by day. Enjoy it and work hard. Hopefully as a team we can continue in a good way.

Signing a goalkeeper had been among Villa boss Steven Gerrard’s priorities this month with Jed Steer the only other senior shot-stopper on the books behind Martinez.

Villa initially considered a loan move for West Ham’s Darren Randolph before turning their attentions to Olsen, who is known to sporting director Johan Lange from his time at FC Copenhagen.

The 32-year-old, who has been capped 53 times by Sweden, spent the first half of the season in the Championship with Sheffield United but did not play after suffering an injury in November. When Villa made their interest clear, Roma negotiated Olsen’s early release from the Blades in order for him to move to the Midlands.

Olsen will now be targeting a place on the bench when Villa visit Everton, the club for whom he made seven Premier League appearances during a previous loan spell last season, this Saturday.

“I’m really, really happy,” continued Olsen. “It’s been a couple of days of waiting to come here, so when I woke up this morning and I knew I was signing for the club I was really happy.”