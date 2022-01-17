West Brom keeping a close eye on loan ranger Callum Morton

Northampton Town's Callum Morton celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two Play Off match at the The Jonny-Rocks Stadium, Cheltenham. PA Photo. Issue date: Monday June 22, 2020. See PA story SOCCER Cheltenham. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

The striker joined the Baggies’ Championship rivals last week on a deal until the end of the season.

Morton has enjoyed a series of successful loans over the past four years – with the forward stepping up a level each time.

Back in the 2018/19 season, he enjoyed a spell with Braintree in the National League.

He then went on impress for Northampton in League Two – with the forward playing a key role in their promotion. And he has since gone to catch the eye for Lincoln and Fleetwood in League One.

Now, though, the 21-year-old has the chance to show what he can do in the Championship.

And Ismael believes the move to London Road was the logical next step in Morton’s development.

“I think it’s great for him and great for West Brom that we can observe him in the Championship,” the Frenchman said. “We can see his development. When I arrived in the summer I could see his quality but we got that feeling he needed more time and he needed games and goals to get that confidence.

“The first six months of this season (Morton’s loan at Fleetwood) was good.

“Now it’s the next step with a Championship side.

“It’s great for us to see his improvement.”

After returning to Albion following his loan at Northampton in 2020, Morton signed a new four-year deal at The Hawthorns.

But following his move to London Road, Posh owner Darragh MacAnthony said on social media he signed the 21-year-old with a view of making the move permanent in the summer.

Morton, though, said the move is about proving to Albion he can cut it in the Championship.