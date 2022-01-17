Notification Settings

Former West Brom man Kevin Phillips handed first managerial job at South Shields

Published:

Former Albion and Villa striker Kevin Phillips has taken his first step into management at non-league South Shields.

Kevin Phillips
Kevin Phillips

The 48-year-old, who scored 287 goals in a professional career which spanned two decades, was yesterday confirmed as the Northern Premier League club’s new boss.

Phillips has previously coached at Leicester, Derby and Stoke, said: “I’ve never been shy in saying I’d love a crack at management when the right opportunity arose.

“The club is in an area I know very well and have a great affection for, and coupled with that it has great ambition and a vision to grow. I’m licking my lips to be part of it.

“I want to win games and be successful, and I hope myself and the players will enjoy the ride together.”

Phillips scored 46 goals in two seasons with Albion, helping the club win the Championship title in 2008.

He had previously spent a season with Villa, while he was also part of the Blues team which won the League Cup in 2011.

South Shields currently sit third in the Northern League Premier Division.

Club chairman Geoff Thompson said: “We are incredibly excited about the prospect of Kevin joining us and leading our first-team.

“His pedigree, background and experience in the game are substantial and I’m sure he’s going to make a massive impact on the club.”

