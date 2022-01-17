Aston Villa swoop for Roma keeper

The 32-year-old Sweden international is set to join for the rest of the season from Roma. Olsen is currently on loan with Sheffield United in the Championship but there is a growing expectation that deal will be cut short in order for him to join Villa, where he will provide competition for Emi Martinez.
He would become the club’s fourth signing of the month after Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and young defender Kerr Smith. Chief executive Christian Purslow admitted over the weekend Villa were still aiming to do further business. Strengthening in central defence and midfield are thought to be the priority.
Villa are assessing Ezri Konsa after the centre-back sustained a hip injury in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.