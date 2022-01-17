Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa swoop for Roma keeper

By Matt MaherFootballPublished:

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen is on course to become Villa’s latest January signing.

Robin Olsen
Robin Olsen

The 32-year-old Sweden international is set to join for the rest of the season from Roma. Olsen is currently on loan with Sheffield United in the Championship but there is a growing expectation that deal will be cut short in order for him to join Villa, where he will provide competition for Emi Martinez.

He would become the club’s fourth signing of the month after Philippe Coutinho, Lucas Digne and young defender Kerr Smith. Chief executive Christian Purslow admitted over the weekend Villa were still aiming to do further business. Strengthening in central defence and midfield are thought to be the priority.

Villa are assessing Ezri Konsa after the centre-back sustained a hip injury in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News