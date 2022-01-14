Whitchurch Alport expecting a ‘tasty’ tie with rivals in FA Vase

Luke Goddard (right)

Alport have created club history this season and are now four wins from Wembley as they prepare for a home fourth round tie – having improved on their previous best first round run.

Midland League Whitchurch, who have won five games to make this stage, played in Congleton’s North West Counties League until this season and not only share a rivalry but also former players, with attacker Aaron Johns and goalkeeper Dave Parton now in the Congleton ranks.

The visitors are managed by former Port Vale and Wales defender Richard Duffy and boast legendary Vale goalscorer Tom Pope among their ranks.

“We’ve had some ding-dong matches with them over the years,” admitted Yockings Park boss Goddard. “Usually the away team has won so we’re hoping to end that run.

“We’ve built up a bit of a rivalry with a couple of ex-players they have. It will be a tense game and tasty.”

Alport had lost just once in 15 prior to Monday’s defeat against Racing Club Warwick, which followed a fine win at Highgate. Goddard made five or six changes and felt the decision backfired, but is hoping resting key figures for Saturday will bear fruit.