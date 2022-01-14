Lucas Digne: Steven Gerrard factor drew me to Aston Villa

Lucas Digne

The left-back completed his move from Everton to the claret and blues, following hot on the heels of Philippe Coutinho earlier this week.

And France international Digne said he was attracted by the ‘big project’ at Villa, being spearheaded by new boss Gerrard.

And the 28-year-old said he had been impressed by the new Villa head coach. “He was the main factor. I came here for the manager,” Digne said in an interview with Villa TV.

“I had a very good meeting with him and we spoke a couple of times during this month. I feel his desire to win, to show his football as a manager – the attacking football, the possession.

“I feel it’s what I want and what I want to show to the fans.”

Digne continued: “I’m really happy to be here. It’s a big project after the signing of Philippe and the club spending a lot of money last summer.

“The project is really interesting. You can see from last summer that the project is in a good way, and I think all the players want to be here to be part of this project.

“I will try to bring myself. I’m a winner and I want to win every time and show my quality.”