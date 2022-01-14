Former Shrewsbury Town man Ryan Sears returns to European chasing Newtown

Ryan Sears of Shrewsbury Town.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Newtown, is a product of the Salop academy who went on to sign a professional contract with the club.

He had spells on loan with the Robins and AFC Telford United before penning a one year deal at Grimsby upon his release in the summer.

But after just six games his contract was terminated by mutual consent - and Robins boss Chris Hughes jumped at the chance to bring the young defender back to Latham Park on an 18 month contract.

He said: "It was an easy decision to make when we became aware that Ryan was going to be available.

"His personal circumstances meant he was available, we know him, he has done well for us before and we moved to bring him back.

"He's been and got experience in the professional game, first at Shrewsbury and now at Grimsby, and he has experience in the league which is really important for us.

"He will add to what we already have, and it's a great signing for us to make.

"Last year we signed well in January, under different circumstances because we had suffered a tough start to the campaign.

"This year we are in a good position, and it's good to add to the squad."

Sears first arrived at Newtown back in 2017 - making 31 appearances for the club before further short stints at AFC Telford United followed.

He returned to Shrewsbury and in total made seven appearances for the club before being released by Steve Cotterill in 2020.

He teamed up with former Salop boss Paul Hurst at the Mariners - but after just six games the defender's contract was terminated by mutual consent.

His departure from the National League outfit comes just six weeks after the defender was handed a drink driving ban at Grimsby Magistrates Court.