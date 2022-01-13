Adam Reach: Daryl Dike has fired up West Brom forwards

West Bromwich Albion's new signing Daryl Dike

The central striking position has been a problem for the Baggies all season with Kenneth Zohore out of favour and Jordan Hugill having managed just one goal since arriving on loan from Norwich.

Callum Robinson and Matt Phillips have each had spells in the role, however, both players are at their best when deployed out wide.

Now, though, boss Valerien Ismael has the central striker he craves after bringing in Dike from Orlando City on the first day of the January transfer window.

The American netted nine goals in 19 appearances for the Frenchman while they were at Barnsley last season.

And Reach is hoping he can have similar impact at The Hawthorns – with Dike set to make his debut at QPR on Saturday.

"Daryl will hopefully get a good week of training behind him so hopefully he can be ready for the QPR game," the former Sheffield Wednesday man said.

"We’d all love to see him hit the ground running like he did at Barnsley last year.

"But he'll also bring that added competition which should fire everyone else up as well – the likes of Callum (Robinson), Granty (Grant) and Jordan (Hugill).

"If you want to get out this division you need strikers scoring goals. Hopefully, Daryl can be the catalyst, not only with his goals but also he’ll push the other lads on as well."

Albion have issues at centre-back on Saturday with Cedric Kipre suspended, Semi Ajayi at the African Cup of Nations and Dara O’Shea and Kean Bryan injured.

Goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and midfielder Alex Mowatt are also suspended.

Reach played as a central defender in the win over Reading last month and is an option for Ismael again in the capital.

Alternatively, Conor Townsend could be moved into the back three – a move that would see Reach start at left-wing.

And having started just eight games this season, the 28-year-old admits he is eager to play.

"Obviously I’m not playing as much as I would like to but the team is doing really well and I am pushing and trying to train at 100 per cent," Reach said.

"I’m just waiting for my time but the manager has decisions to make for the QPR game.

"We have got options, we have got a good squad.

"It’s a good job we have with the discipline problem we've had – we're going to have to rely on some other lads.