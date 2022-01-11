Baggies Broadcast - Season 5 Episode 18: A kickstart in the capital!

Baggies Broadcast

The pair look back on what might have been for the Baggies in the FA Cup - and look ahead to a HUGE game for Valerian Ismael's men at QPR on Saturday as they look to return to form in the league.

They also address the low cup crowd, Albion's growing red card problem and answer your questions as well!

And Jonny sets the Baggies fans a little task ahead of Saturday!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

