Philippe Coutinho passes medical and set to join up with Aston Villa squad

Philippe Coutinho

Villa announced Coutinho has successfully completed his medical and is currently in France obtaining a work permit.

Gerrard said: “His presence will be invaluable given injuries and the AFCON tournament have reduced our attacking options.

“He is a player I enjoyed playing with previously and I know the rest of the squad here at Aston Villa will benefit from his quality and experience.”

Gerrard said that he hoped Coutinho will join his new team-mates tomorrow at the club’s Bodymoor Heath training ground.

The Premier League club have signed Coutinho on loan for the rest of the season from Barcelona and have the option to buy the former Liverpool midfielder.

Gerrard added: “Philippe is currently in the process of finalising his immigration papers and we are looking forward to getting him on the training pitch with the group on Wednesday at Bodymoor.

“He is an outstanding footballer who boasts a highly impressive CV laced with plenty of elite honours.

“I am really pleased that we have been able to bring him on board and I am looking forward to working with him.”

The claret and blues have an option to buy the playmaker for a fee in excess of £30million should the loan prove successful.