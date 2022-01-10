FA Cup: West Brom 1 Brighton 2 (AET) - Player Ratings

Callum Robinson (Getty)

David Button

Button made three excellent saves to deny Danny Welbeck, Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister. He did look rash at times in the sweeper-keeper role. But, overall, this was a very positive display.

Impressive 7

Cedric Kipre

A really poor afternoon for the centre-back who was shaky even before the red card which allowed Brighton to take control of the game.

Rash 4

Kyle Bartley

A very steady display from the defender who battled on despite picking up a late knock. Bartley relished the challenge of going up against Welbeck and Maupay and largely handled their threat well.

Commanding 7

Conor Townsend

Again deployed on the left of the back three, Townsend was an assured presence in defence.

Solid 6

Darnell Furlong

The wing-back has struggled over the past few weeks. But he put in an improved display here with Furlong full of energy down the right side.

Positive 6

Jake Livermore

Livermore covered a lot of ground and broke up play so well that – in the first half – you forgot Albion were outnumbered in the middle of the park.

Effective 7

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

The youngster was given another chance to show what he can do in central midfield. And he took it, with Gardner-Hickman’s passing impressive while he too was full of energy.

Potential 7

Adam Reach

A mature performance from the 28-year-old who ended up playing in numerous positions to try and keep Brighton at bay.

Effort 6

Callum Robinson

The forward wasn’t at his best in the first-half with his touch deserting him at times. But he responded by scoring Albion’s goal after the interval.

Cool finish 6

Matt Phillips

Back in the side having recovered from a muscle problem, Phillips was a breath of fresh air. His direct running made him a threat throughout, while he knitted Albion’s front three together with some excellent hold-up play.

Promising 7

Karlan Grant

A threat all afternoon, Grant set up Robinson’s goal with a brilliant run and cross.

Bright 7

Substitutes