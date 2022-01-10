Aston Villa front runners to sign Everton's Lucas Digne

Lucas Digne

Should the move come off, the left-back would cost Villa a fee believed to be up to £25million.

It would also see a second former Barcelona player head for the club following the loan capture of Phillippe Coutinho last week.

France international Digne would bolster the left-back slot at Villa with Matt Targett currently having no senior competition for the position. West Ham and Newcastle were in the race for the 28-year-old but he was reported to favour a move to join up with new boss Steven Gerrard. Digne has been out of favour at Goodison Park after reportedly clashing with boss Rafel Benitez.

Meanwhile, Villa have warned it will take an offer of £50m to prise Yves Bissouma from Brighton this month. The 25-year-old Mali international is on Villa’s radar as boss Gerrard looks to strengthen his midfield options. But though Bissouma has only 18 months remaining on his contract, Brighton are under no pressure to sell and only a hefty fee will persuade them to part with such a key player. With Marvelous Nakamba out for several months with a knee injury, Villa are short on defensive-minded players in the middle of the park.

Teenage right-back Kaine Kelser-Hayden was yesterday recalled from Swindon, having started 19 matches for the League Two club during the first half of the season.

Villa travel to Manchester United in the FA Cup tonight looking to progress past the third round of the competition for the first time in six years. Yet the bigger pressure will be on the hosts as they look to bounce back from last week’s home defeat to Wolves.

Gerrard said: “I’ve been at big clubs and when you don’t get a result the media or supporters expect, there is a crisis. I don’t get involved in that. The focus and preparation is purely on Villa.”