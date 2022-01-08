West Brom's Callum Morton set for second loan deal

Callum Morton on a previous loan spell with Northampton Town

The 21-year-old, who has previously enjoyed successful loans with Braintree, Northampton and Lincoln, scored seven goals in 22 appearances for the Cod Army this season.

Morton is now expected to continue his development by joining a Championship side on loan - with Peterborough having been heavily linked with the forward.

Alongside Morton, youngsters Ted Cann and Toby King have also returned to The Hawthorns following loan moves away.