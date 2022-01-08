Notification Settings

West Brom's Callum Morton set for second loan deal

By Joseph Masi

Albion have recalled Callum Morton from his loan at Fleetwood - with the striker now set for another temporary move away from The Hawthorns.

Callum Morton on a previous loan spell with Northampton Town
Callum Morton on a previous loan spell with Northampton Town

The 21-year-old, who has previously enjoyed successful loans with Braintree, Northampton and Lincoln, scored seven goals in 22 appearances for the Cod Army this season.

Morton is now expected to continue his development by joining a Championship side on loan - with Peterborough having been heavily linked with the forward.

Alongside Morton, youngsters Ted Cann and Toby King have also returned to The Hawthorns following loan moves away.

Goalkeeper Cann enjoyed a stint with AFC Telford United while midfielder King gained some crucial experience with Billericay Town.

Joseph Masi

By Joseph Masi

West Bromwich Albion reporter.

