Valerian Ismael reveals West Brom could end Jordan Hugill's loan deal

The striker has scored just one goal since arriving on a season-long loan from Norwich in the summer.

And with Daryl Dike arriving on the first day of the transfer window, it seems Hugill’s playing time will be limited in the second half of the campaign.

Asked if Hugill could leave this month and whether he’s had a chat with the striker following Dike’s arrival, Ismael said: “I think anything can happen until January 31.

“We had a chat with Jordan earlier this week. It’s clear. I told him my opinion, my vision, he got clarity.

“But it’s not only about Jordan. I’ve been here now – with my staff – for six months and we gave a chance to everyone.

“We have an overview of all the players, we know what we want to see and at some point you have to make a decision.

“Sometimes when you make a decision it could be painful for people but it’s important to make that decision to move forward and to make sure we do the right thing for the club.

“We want to see West Brom having success short term and long-term so at some point you have to make a decision for the club.”

Ismael reiterated Albion will have to offload some players before they are able to make any further additions this month.

“At the minute there is nothing on the outgoing situation,” the boss said.

“We will see in the next few weeks, but if a player is unhappy and wants to play more, we need to talk and to find a solution.

Now it’s clear – we did our job. We got our number one target (Dike) in the early days of the transfer window.

“But it’s clear we need outgoings. We don’t need too many players – we need happy players who are dedicated, committed to West Brom and it’s important to create that environment with a smaller squad.