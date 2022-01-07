Comment: Philippe Coutinho arrival could be watershed moment for Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho during his time at Liverpool

The hope will be years from now his arrival is looked back on as a watershed moment for the club.

Even if Steven Gerrard remains in charge for the next decade he will struggle to make a bigger statement signing than his first as Villa’s head coach.

The notion of Coutinho joining Villa is one which would have been laughed at in many quarters just a few days ago.

But it is happening. At some point this weekend a player who lists Inter Milan, Liverpool and Bayern Munich among his former clubs will complete his move to the West Midlands.

In a region where most have a healthy level of cynicism, there will be members among Villa’s fanbase who look at Coutinho’s rather modest record since leaving Liverpool for £142million in 2018 with a little concern.

Some will question whether Villa, who broke their transfer record to sign Emi Buendia barely six months ago, really need attacking reinforcements, or ponder why none of the continent’s big-hitters appear interested in signing a player who not so long ago ranked among the best in the world? Those are all valid questions.

Yet any risk is tempered by the deal being a loan and by terms which, it is understood, are particularly favourable to Villa. It is thought they will be paying under half of Coutinho’s £250,000-a-week wages, while a £33m option (not obligation) to buy appears remarkably modest for a player of such pedigree.

Above all that is the existing relationship between head coach and player. “A wonderful player” was how Gerrard chose to describe Coutinho this week and the respect is mutual. The Brazil international has been convinced his former Liverpool team-mate can help rejuvenate his career. As a demonstration of Gerrard’s own pulling power as boss, all told, it is mightily impressive.

From Villa’s perspective, the potential upside of signing Coutinho comfortably outweighed any concerns.

The club has made big, statement signings in the past – Stan Collymore and Darren Bent are two which immediately spring to mind – but nothing which would make the rest of Europe sit up and take note.

Signing Coutinho is a bold move and further confirmation, if any more were really required, of billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens’ big ambitions, together with their willingness to back the new boss in the market.

That message will be heard in Villa’s dressing room, where the signing will create excitement and also serve as a reminder that despite the current mid-table position, Gerrard and the club are not ready to give up on the current season.

Yet should the move become the success Villa hope, its biggest impact will be transforming perceptions on the outside. Coutinho has the potential to be both a fantastic player and marketing tool for a club which has its sights set right on the summit.