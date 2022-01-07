Aston Villa sign Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho on six month loan deal

Philippe Coutinho

The deal, which is subject to a medical and work permit being granted, includes an option to buy the Brazil international in the summer.

Villa will pay a portion of his £250,000-a-week wages as part of the agreement.

Coutinho, who joined Barcelona from Liverpool for £142million in 2018, is set to travel to England later on Friday to undergo his medical and sign paperwork.

The 29-year-old becomes the first signing for new boss Steven Gerrard and will rank as possibly the highest-profile capture in Villa’s history.

Speaking on Thursday, Gerrard had described his former Liverpool team-mate as a “wonderful player”.

Villa were among several Premier League clubs interested in Coutinho’s signing talks with Barcelona have advanced quickly in previous days.

The chance to be reunited with Gerrard, with whom he played alongside at Liverpool, is thought to have been a big motivating factor.

Speaking about Coutinho on Thursday, Gerrard said: "To share a dressing room and a pitch with Coutinho was an absolute pleasure.

“He was on a level that very few footballers are on with his imagination and creativity. His highlights reels are there for all to see. The name speaks for itself.

"He is also linked to five-six other clubs in this league and I am sure there would be a long list of foreign clubs that are linked with Philippe’s services as well.