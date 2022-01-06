Valerien Ismael wants his West Brom squad to belong

Valerien Ismael head coach / manager of West Bromwich Albion (Getty)

Over the past week, the Baggies have secured the long-term future of Taylor Gardner-Hickman following his impressive start to the season, a player who first joined the club aged just seven.

And they have also bolstered their ranks by signing 21-year-old striker Daryl Dike for an initial £7million from Orlando City.

Ismael believes in the past Albion haven’t been effective at planning for the future when entering the transfer market.

But he says a big part of his job is developing young players and making signings that will lead to the club becoming stronger financially.

“We have a clear plan, I have signed a long-term contract and we have a clear idea what we want to see in our squad,” Ismael said when asked if he plans to make any more additions this month.

“It’s about being clinical and making sure when something makes sense for us we do it.

“Taylor (Gardner-Hickman) is the first step for the young players.

“But I am working for the club for the long-term so we are also to create some assets for the club.

“We need to do the same with transfers. In the past, the club made a lot of transfers, last-minute transfers – it was a case of who was available on the market and we just picked the player without any ID.

“We need to stop this. It takes time. Maybe we need another window. But when the feeling is the right. If the players is right for the club, for our way to play, for the fans – we will do it.”

Ismael was asked if his transfer strategy is compatible with promotion this season.

“That is the challenge,” he continued. “My job is to deal with the past, to prepare for the future and to create a pathway between the academy and the first-team.

“But at the same time to win games, to be in a good position.

“Actually we are in transition but at the same time, we have to win games. We need to find the right balance.

“We need to create assists for the club, we need to create capital for the club.”

Meanwhile, Ismael says Dara O’Shea is expected to return to first-team training after Albion’s match at QPR on January 15.

The centre-back hasn’t played since fracturing his ankle while playing for the Republic of Ireland back in September.

“If everything goes as expected Dara will be back training with the team after the game against QPR,” the Frenchman said.

“And we go from there.

“After that you need a build-up for sure with team training, games with the under-23s to get his confidence back and to integrate him slowly.