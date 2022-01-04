West Brom's Sam Johnstone and Alex Mowatt banned for three games

Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is shown a red card at the end of the Cardiff game.

Mowatt was sent off for a reckless challenge on Will Vaulks.

Johnstone, meanwhile, was dismissed after the final whistle when a mass confrontation broke out between both sets of players following referee Thomas Bramall's decision not to award Albion a late penalty.

Johnstone was involved in a heated exchange with Cardiff defender Aden Flint.

It was unclear at the time if the goalkeeper was dismissed for foul and abusive language or violent conduct.

But the FA today confirmed the England international was dismissed for violent conduct which carries a three game ban.

Had it been foul and abusive language, Johnstone would have missed just one match – the FA Cup against Brighton on Saturday, a game he would likely have been rested for anyway.

But now – along with Mowatt – he will also miss the Championship games against QPR and Peterborough.

That is a big blow for the Baggies who, having won just two of their last nine games, know they need to get their season back on track if they are to keep their dreams of automatic promotion alive.

Albion travel to Loftus Road to take on QPR on January 15 – and there is a chance they could drop out of the top six if they lose the game.

Johnstone's red card has led to fears among some fans that the goalkeeper has now played his last game for Albion.

The England international is out of contract in the summer with his long-term future likely to be elsewhere.

West Ham, Tottenham, Southampton and Newcastle are among the clubs keen on the 28-year-old.