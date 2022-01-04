Aston Villa's top January signings of the last ten years

Robbie Keane scoring for Aston Villa

Traditionally, a lot of Villa's business has been done in the summer with previous managers sprinkling a little bit extra into the squad mid season.

It is going to be interesting to see how Steven Gerrard goes about his January business - and with that in mind, we've had a look back at some of the better mid season signings to arrive at Villa Park in the last ten years.

Pepe Reina

As loanees in the middle of the season go, this one is up there. Reina arrived at Villa as a veteran with bags of experience in all of the top leagues across Europe and he came in to help the club fight relegation.

His experience proved vital as he played 12 times, making a number of key stops as he helped Villa retain their Premier League status. And the man who made his professional debut back in 2000 is still playing now and the tender age of 39.

Tyrone Ming

Signed initially on loan back in 2018/19, Mings was a key factor as Villa earned promotion back to the Premier League - and he then signed for a hefty fee in the summer. He has had his fair share of doubters while in the top flight, but he has become an England regular and a key figure as Villa stabilised back in the top flight.

Kortney Hause

Signed in the same window as Mings and also on loan. Despite only playing around 30 games since - Hause has put a stamp down at Villa Park. He scored the winner against Manchester United, is a solid defensive option and came to the club for a snip at £3 million. Solid January business.

Lewis Grabban

In the 2017/18 season Villa were seeking a route back to the top flight and acquired the services of the experienced Championship player to help them get there. In 15 games, Grabban scored eight goals and helped Villa all the way to the play-off final, but, it was to end in heartbreak as they lost 1-0 to Fulham.

Lewis Grabban - Picture by Tony Marsh

Ryan Bertrand

The full back seems to have been the king of Premier League loans over recent years and in 2014 he rocked up at Villa park and turned out 16 times before the end of the campaign. Although Villa survived in the top flight by the skin of their teeth, the former Champions League winner was one of the better performers during the run in.

Robbie Keane

Gone are the days of big name former home grown players coming back to England from the US in the January window to keep fit. Keane was one of the last to do so, arriving on loan from LA Galaxy in 2012 and he made a small but lasting impression on the Villa Park faithful.